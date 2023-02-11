Recruitment and employment scams are on the rise: How to protect yourself from fake job opportunities

The year has unfortunately not started well for some as they have fallen prey to scams and fraudsters. Companies have been inundated with queries from those already caught out and others checking before they part with money or waste their time.

As the job market becomes increasingly competitive, the fraudsters know that job and interview opportunities are highly sought after, and this is where the criminals can take advantage of unsuspecting jobseekers.

The methods used by fraudsters are becoming more and more sophisticated and convincing. Impersonator profiles mimicking well-known or search-able employees pretend that there is a not-to-be missed investment or a job with high pay and good benefits. Fake Facebook and Twitter profiles often include pinched photographs and accurate biography details of the person they are impersonating, making the con that much more believable.

Recently a group of jobseekers from the North West province were promised both an interview and a half-day of training for the cost of transport to offices in Centurion. After paying for transport people were left disappointed when the transport did not arrive, and they found out that neither the interview nor training were real.