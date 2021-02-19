Recycling company Regenize wins challenge for innovation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based company determined to get South Africans recycling has won the Invest Cape Town Business Hub GreenPitch Challenge 2021. Regenize is an easily accessible, inclusive and rewarding recycling solution and rewards recyclers with virtual currency. Regenize CEO and co-founder Chad Robertson said the company wants to provide an avenue for recyclers to contribute towards social change. “By recycling with Regenize, people are helping to shape a future where their environmental impact can be the catalyst for influencing industry behaviour, creating opportunities for communities to access recycling services and support for waste pickers, who are at the heart of driving recycling up in the country,” Robertson said. He said competitions such as the GreenPitch challenge increase the quality of and appetite for innovation within this sector.

Robertson said many talented start-up founders and funders prefer to focus their energy and resources on solving problems in sectors where they are likely to get support, funding and eventually acquired, such as the fintech industry.

“Having green economy challenges like these creates an awareness that the sector cares and wants to help start-ups to achieve success,” he added.

Close to 40 entries were received nationwide, of which the top 10 could pitch online to a panel of judges on February 10.

The judging panel consisted of local and international investment and innovation experts representing the City of Cape Town, Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Sarebi, EdgeGrowth and the Solar Impulse Foundation.

The 2020/21 edition of the challenge builds on the 2018 and 2019 greentech innovation challenges hosted by GreenCape, Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and City of Cape Town.

As part of the journey towards resilience, GreenCape and Invest Cape Town offer their support to innovators and entrepreneurs in the green economy landscape.

The winner of the Invest Cape Town Business Hub GreenPitch Challenge 2021 receives in-kind business support through GreenCape in partnership with Invest Cape Town.

African News Agency