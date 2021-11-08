Redefine Properties to declare a dividend for the 2021 financial year after no dividend last year

REDEFINE Properties, the Real Estate Investment Trust, said in a trading statement on Friday it would declare a dividend of 60.12 cents per share for the year to August 31, 2021 - for the 2020 financial year, no dividend was declared.

The dividend would represent a pay-out ratio of 100 percent of the distributable income of 52.96 cents per share for the 2021 financial year, and included an additional 7.16 cents per share which related mainly to taxable unrealised foreign exchange gains due to the appreciation of the rand, which was non-recurring.

The results are expected to be published on November 8, 2021. The share price fell 3.04 percent to R4.29 at the close of trade on the JSE Friday.

[email protected]