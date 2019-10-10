CAPE TOWN – Marc Wainer, founder and former executive chairperson of South Africa's second biggest listed property group Redefine Properties, has become a non-executive director of smaller real estate investment trust Newpark.
Wainer has more than 40 years’ experience in all aspects of real estate and until recently his primary focus was on acquisitions and disposals, international investments and investor relations, as well as playing a role in conceptual development at Redefine.
“Wainer brings incredible depth of experience and industry knowledge to Newpark. The board… looks forward to his contribution to Newpark,” Newpark said.
Wainer was appointed on Tuesday.
Newpark, which owns the JSE Building among its four properties, said yesterday that its dividend for the six months to end August fell 2.5 percent to 24.32 cents per share from 24.95c at the same time last year.