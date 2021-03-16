‘Reduce our electricity demand or learn to live with powercuts’

JOHANNESBURG - BUSINESSES have lamented the government’s lack of urgency in procuring additional emergency power as Eskom implemented another bout of crippling power cuts. Eskom yesterday extended loadshedding to tomorrow following the loss of further generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves. The struggling power utility is unable to supply the country’s energy demand as 6 545 megawatts (MW) have been taken out on planned maintenance. Another 12 915MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Business Leadership SA (BLSA) chief executive Busi Mavuso said energy remained a front where it was hard to see tangible progress consistently being delivered.

Mavuso said there were unexplained delays in the appointments of Independent Power Producers (IPP) bid winners.

“We are waiting for the results of the ‘urgent’ round of bids that were delivered to the IPP Office in mid-December as part of the expedited energy procurement round,” Mavuso said.

“Such delays hold up the economy. A return to the growth rates we should be able to expect is deferred.”

Last week, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said preferred bidders in the procurement of 2 000MW of power under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Programme (RMIPPPP) will be announced before the end of this month.

Mantashe said procurement of an additional 2 600MW of renewable energy (bid window 5) will be issued to the market during this month.

He said this will be followed by additional bid windows between August 2021 and March 2022 from renewable energy, storage, gas and coal.

The return of a week-long power cuts, and possibly even longer, will be a major obstacle for business activity and economic recovery on the back of the rebound.

Business confidence has shown a renewed deterioration in the first quarter and the return of load-shedding highlighted one of the key downside risks for the 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook.

SA National Energy Development Institute’s (Sanedi) Barry Bredenkamp said loadshedding was causing many problems as businesses lose production time and materials get spoilt.

“Since Eskom cannot meet the country’s demand for electricity, load shedding is likely to be with us for the rest of the year, at least,” Bredenkamp said.

“In my view we are faced with a choice: either we reduce our demand for electricity or learn to live with loadshedding.”

