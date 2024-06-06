Regulator finds no toxin in recalled cough syrup

AN INVESTIGATION into two recalled batches of children’s cough syrup made in South Africa by Johnson & Johnson found no trace of a toxin, and no adverse events have been reported from consuming the syrup, the country's drug regulator said yesterday. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued the recall in April, days after Nigeria's regulator recalled the medicine - a batch of Benylin Paediatric Syrup made in South Africa - over an unacceptably high level of a potentially deadly toxic substance, diethylene glycol.

No adverse events have so far been reported in South Africa or other African countries relating to the syrup, though Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe also issued recalls. "Sahpra also wishes to indicate that there is no record of any adverse drug reactions relating to diethylene glycol for the two recalled batches in South Africa or anywhere else where they were exported to on the continent," the regulator said in a statement. Kenvue, which owns the Benylin brand after a spinoff from J&J last year, said its own tests of the recalled batches found no trace of either diethylene glycol or another closely linked toxin, ethylene glycol.