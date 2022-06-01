Reinet continues to grow net assets value from tobacco and financial investments

REINET Investments’ €5.9 billion (R98bn) net asset value reflected annual compound growth of 9.7 percent, its results for the year to March 31 showed. This growth by the Luxembourg, Amsterdam and JSE-listed investment group includes dividends paid. Over a year, net asset value had increased 9.4 percent. Net asset value per share as at March 31 came to 31.99 euro cents from 29.21 euro cents a year before.

The company also conducted its fifth share buyback programme through the year, with 174 021 ordinary shares repurchased for €3.5 million. Commitments worth €343m for new and existing investments were made during the year, and €248m was funded, chairman Johann Rupert said yesterday in a statement. Dividends received from the investment in British American Tobacco amounted to €128m.

Borrowings were restructured, significantly reducing debt. Dividends of some €46m, or 0.25 euro per share, were paid in the year. A 0.28 euro per share dividend was proposed, a 12 percent increase over the prior year. Sales proceeds of some €336m included €173m from sales of underlying investments by TruArc Partners, and €79m from the sale of investments held by RLG Real Estate Partners. Borrowings decreased by about €600m, due to repayment of a €500m medium-term financing arrangement obtained from Merrill Lynch International, using cash on hand, proceeds from associated put options and the delivery of some 7.8 million British American Tobacco shares.

Short-term loans of €203m were settled in cash and a long-term loan of R443m was repaid. New fixed rate loans of £200m were put in place, taking advantage of the low interest rate environment. Rupert said Reinet had cash resources of some €415m and access to the equivalent of £200m in various currencies by way of additional borrowing facilities. Capital invested during the year was mostly in funds managed by Trilantic Capital Partners and TruArc Partners. Since inception in 2008, Reinet has invested some €3.4 billion in new investments, generating an 8.7 percent annual return based on the Reinet share price.

The underlying net asset value reflected a 9.7 percent compounded increase since March 2009. Pension Insurance Corporation had a steady year with adjusted own funds remaining stable at £5.9bn (R115bn), premiums were lower than the previous year reflecting a slowdown in new business following the Covid-related lockdown in 2020, but profits increased slightly and the balance sheet and solvency position remained strong. The investment in British American Tobacco consists of some 48 million shares following the delivery of some 7.8 million shares during the year in partial settlement of a secured loan.

British American Tobacco’s share price increased from £27.74 at March 31, 2021 to £31.94 at March 31, 2022, and at its AGM in April 2022 its 2022 dividend increased to £2.178 per share, a 1 percent increase from 2021. British American Tobacco delivered strong results in 2021 and continues to follow its strategic path of reducing the health impact of its products and enhancing its approach to sustainability. Funds managed by Trilantic Capital Partners continued to perform well in the year. In April 2022, Reinet agreed to commit up to some $300m in the successor fund, Trilantic Capital Partners VII Parallel (North America). “We can expect to see more disruption in global supply chains especially in relation to fuel, as well as increased geopolitical uncertainty. This poses a very real risk to the economic growth outlook for major economies, which, if combined with high inflation, is a real concern,” said Rupert.