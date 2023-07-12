Reinet forecasts slower growth owing to global economic concerns

Reinet Investments said yesterday that with continued high interest rates, elevated inflation, the ongoing Ukraine crisis and instability in the global financial system, the world economic growth forecast was reduced and greater volatility was expected. In its annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023, its chairperson, Johann Rupert, said additional financial sector stresses were already causing a noticeable slowdown in growth with inflation not expected to reach central bank target levels for some time to come.

“The global banking sector has faced considerable disruption in recent months, while neither Reinet nor its underlying investments have been significantly impacted, ongoing vigilance and reviews of banking relationships are essential. “Similarly, Reinet continues to monitor the situation in Russia and Ukraine; and while there is no direct exposure, it considers any potential impacts on investment values,” he said. On the global markets backdrop, the group said during the year, global markets continued to be impacted by the effects of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, increasing interest rates and rising inflation.

“While the world has made significant progress in its recovery from the impacts of Covid-19, general economic and geopolitical concerns remain elevated. “The first quarter of 2023 saw increased market volatility as the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank triggered concerns over the strength of the global financial sector; this was followed by UBS stepping in to take over Credit Suisse to prevent its collapse and JPMorgan Chase acquiring a substantial majority of assets and assuming the deposits and certain liabilities of First Republic Bank,” it said. According to the group, these events resulted in creating further uncertainty in global financial markets.

“Rising inflation has resulted in significant pressure on households and consumers as many central banks continue to increase interest rates to mitigate the inflation concerns. “The extent and impact of these factors remain uncertain. Reinet has no direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine through its underlying investments or banking relationships and has not experienced any significant direct impacts in respect of interest rate increases or rising inflation. Reinet has various banking relationships with highly rated institutions and a well-diversified approach to cash and liquidity management,” it said. Rupert said overall, the firm held resilient investments and was well-positioned to deal with these challenges.