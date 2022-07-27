Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Reinet Investments continues to build investment returns

Published 18h ago

Reinet Investments Manager SA’s board said net asset value per share slipped marginally to €31.38 (R537.63) in the quarter to June 30, from €31.99 at March 31, but it was up from €27.97 as at June 30, 2021.

The investment group that is listed in Luxembourg, Amsterdam and on the JSE said net asset value of €5 705 million at June 30 reflected a compound growth rate of 9.3 percent per annum in euro terms, since March 2009, including dividends paid.

Net asset value at June 30, 2022 reflected a decrease of 3.1 percent from €5.89 billion at March 31, 2021

Commitments totalling €40m for new and existing investments were made during the quarter, with a total of €36m funded.

BUSINESS REPORT

