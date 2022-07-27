Reinet Investments continues to build investment returns

Reinet Investments Manager SA’s board said net asset value per share slipped marginally to €31.38 (R537.63) in the quarter to June 30, from €31.99 at March 31, but it was up from €27.97 as at June 30, 2021.

The investment group that is listed in Luxembourg, Amsterdam and on the JSE said net asset value of €5 705 million at June 30 reflected a compound growth rate of 9.3 percent per annum in euro terms, since March 2009, including dividends paid.