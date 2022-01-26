Reinet lifts its compound asset value by 7.8% in the quarter to December

REINET Investments’ compound asset value growth came to 8.8 percent in euro terms per annum by the end of the quarter to December 31, 2021, since March 2009 and including dividends paid, the company said yesterday. Net asset value (NAV) at the end of the quarter for the Luxembourg and JSE-listed investment firm increased by €375 million, or 7.8 percent, compared with at the end of September 30, 2021.

The increase in NAV during the quarter reflected dividends from British American Tobacco (BAT), together with increases in the estimated fair value of other investments including BAT, other listed investments, Pension Insurance Corporation Group, Trilantic Capital Partners, TruArc Partners, Prescient China funds, Asia Partners and Diamond interests. Offsetting these increases were decreases in the fair value of NanoDimension funds. Net asset value per share of €27.98 by the end of December was higher than €25.95 at the end of September 2021, and slightly up on €26.04 at the end of December 2020.

Reinet’s shares traded less than a percent higher at R292.55 (€16.93) on the JSE yesterday afternoon. Dividends from British American Tobacco during the period amounted to €61m. Since its formation in 2008, Reinet has invested some €3.3 billion and at December 31 committed to provide further funding of €497m to its current investments.

New commitments during the quarter under review amounted to €41m, and a total of €76m was funded during the quarter Reinet holds 48.3 million shares in BAT, representing some 2.11 percent of BAT's issued share capital. The value of Reinet's investment in BAT amounted to €1.57bn at December 31, 2021, being some 30.4 percent of the NAV.