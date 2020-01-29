The insurer is Reinet’s second biggest shareholding at accounting for 34.2percent of its portfolio after British American Tobacco (48.6percent of its portfolio).
In Reinet’s third quarter to end December update released last week, it said its investment in PICG was now valued at 2bn (R32.04bn), up from 1.6bn compared to September.
Reinet said yesterday that it had not yet decided whether it would take part in the capital raise.
“Reinet Investments will make a further public announcement once the board of Reinet Fund Manager SA has considered the capital raise and, if thought fit, approved the extent of its participation in the capital raise,” Reinet said.