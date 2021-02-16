Renergen develops ultra-cold transport solution for vaccines

CAPE TOWN - HELIUM and natural gas company Renergen yesterday successfully operated its first Cryo-Vacc prototype, which has been designed and patented to transport and store ultra-cold biologics for up to 25 days or longer, where access to an external power source is not possible.

The Cryo-Vacc has a temperature range of -150ºC to 8ºC. The increasing requirement to transport vaccines through ultra-cold transport has arisen through the development of some of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The cold chain monitoring and asset tracking in the transport solution is from Beyond Wireless Proprietary, a World Health Organization performance, quality and safety-certified remote temperature monitoring solution provider.

The CryoVacc can provide accurate temperature readings of the vaccines while in transit, as well as GPS tracking to ensure the custody chain can be audited.

Renergen said in a statement yesterday that CryoVac was ideal for both air and ground transportation, utilising liquid nitrogen to transport by road and helium to transport by air.