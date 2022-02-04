Renergen inks its second LNG supply deal

JUNIOR helium miner Renergen yesterday announced it had inked a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal to Italtile subsidiary, Ceramic Industries. This is the second such deal for the South African companythat does not involve the supply of gas to trucks to substitute diesel.

Renergen last year in August landed a deal with Consol Glass for 14 tons a day, starting in January and spanning five years. Yesterday’s announced deal is to start in the first quarter of 2022 from its Phase 1 operations at its Virginia gas plant in the Free State. The Phase 1 agreement spans five years with Renergen supplying up to 800 gigajoules of LNG daily at a fixed price with annual escalation linked to the consumer price index.

Renergen said the deal also included two further five-year renewal periods at Ceramic Industries’s discretion. However, the deal hinges on Renergen successfully commissioning its Phase 1 operations, commissioning facilities to store and supply LNG at Ceramic’s site as well as Ceramic completing the connection of its equipment to the Renergen battery limit of the facility at its site. Stefano Marani, the chief executive of Renergen, said, “We are proud to be associated with Ceramic Industries and look forward to building a long-standing partnership with the company, aimed at reducing its carbon emissions whilst diversifying energy supply. This marks our second and final industrial contract from Phase 1.”

In a later tweet, Marani (@StefMarani) said, “Proof that the industrial market is adopting clean-tech in SA! Could not be prouder to be associated with Italtile and CTM on this deal!” Its Virginia gas plant Phase1 is expected to produce 55 tons of LNG a day. Analyst Anthony Clark in a Smalltalkdaily post said in Phase 2 of the Virginia gas project, natural gas was slated to increase to 750 to 800 tons a day. Renergen’s share price rose 1.21 percent to R38.45 at 12pm. Over the past three years the shares have risen a whopping 374.88 percent.