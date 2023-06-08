Renergen secures agreements for R14.2bn of debt funding for Virginia Gas Project

Renergen has secured agreements for R14.2 billion of debt funding for Phase 2 of its Virginia Gas Project, the first project of its kind in South Africa. The company said in a JSE regulatory note it had received approval from the US’s International Development Finance Corporation for $500 million (R9.5 billion) senior debt funding.

Renergen said the funding was subject to completion of a Congressional notification period, and a further $250m debt facility from Standard Bank of South Africa, for the construction of Phase 2 of the project. The loans were also subject to the raising of sufficient equity funding by way of a Nasdaq IPO or other initiatives. CEO Stefano Marani said in a statement: "Having achieved this major milestone bears testament to the quality of the Virginia Gas Project and the impact it can have both locally and globally.”