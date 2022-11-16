Renergen’s LNG plant is back in operation

Renergen, which has begun extracting the first onshore gas from its Virginia facility, announced yesterday that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant is once again in operation. This followed repairs to the faulty conduction oil system, which resulted in the company taking the decision to halt operations in order to protect the helium and nitrogen modules.

“Since the repair work was undertaken, the system has been thoroughly tested, and the LNG system is now operational and producing LNG,” the group said in a statement. Renergen said commercial deliveries to its customers would commence later this week. “The operations team will now focus on the remaining modules to allow the helium liquefaction module to be turned on,” it said.