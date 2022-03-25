Renewable energy solutions provider refinances power plants in SA

SCATEC, a renewable energy solutions provider, said yesterday that it had refinanced the non-recourse debt facilities for the solar power plants Kalkbult, Dreunberg and Linde in South Africa with the existing lenders. Scatec’s share of proceeds from the refinancing, based on its 45 percent ownership in the power plants, amounts to R540 million to be received in March.

Key amended terms included increased debt amounts, reduced margins, increased tenors, and release of cash from debt reserve accounts, implying minor impacts to expected future dividends from the power plants. The refinancing will further benefit the South African authorities through a 50:50 profit split between the shareholders of the power plants and the authorities, in accordance with the refinancing protocol issued by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Chief financial officer Mikkel Tørud said: “The refinancing of our South African power plants demonstrates the funding and value creating potential of our operating portfolio when local financial markets become more mature.

