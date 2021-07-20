Resilient stands by its name as malls impacted by unrest reopen

RESILIENT REIT said yesterday essential services at Galleria Mall and Arbour Crossing that have been open and trading since Saturday include Checkers Hyper, Pick n Pay Hypermarket, Food Lover’s Market, Pick n Pay supermarket, Game, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem. Both centres were expected to be fully open for trade today.

The Shoprite and Game stores at Mams Mall reopened for trade on Saturday. The Pick n Pay, Clicks and Dis-Chem stores that sustained limited damage would open tomorrow. The Boxer store and Nizams that were damaged and looted were undergoing repairs and were scheduled to reopen on Friday. Jabulani Mall, which was extensively looted, had been cleared and cleaned in partnership with the local community and other support groups.

The Shoprite store was expected to reopen by month-end. The opening of the remaining shops was constrained by the limited availability of shopfronts and glass, Resilient said in a statement. All other retail centres in the portfolio were fully open for trade. [email protected]