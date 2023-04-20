Reunert’s Nashua celebrates its 50th birthday

Barry Venter, the CEO of Nashua, a provider of business solutions and well-known South African business said: “It’s tough times in the markets. but at the same time for a South African company to celebrate as they reach 50 years is absolutely amazing. We are really proud.”

The business, which services southern Africa, is involved in ICT as a total office workplace solution such as voice, cloud, security and back-up facilities, among other technology. It also offers currency management solutions and, amid load shedding, the firm is also providing energy services.

Venter said after Covid in 2020 and 2021 there had been a massive investment in technology.

“We have seen it come off slightly, but with our focus at a small medium enterprise space and education space demand we haven’t seen it trend down in terms of demand. It is very important to remain innovative in terms of how we deliver services,” he said.