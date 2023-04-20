Reunert’s Nashua celebrates its 50th birthday

Amid a tough South African economy, JSE-listed Reunert’s subsidiary Nashua celebrated its 50th birthday yesterday, having started its journey in 1973.
Barry Venter, the CEO of Nashua, a provider of business solutions and well-known South African business said: “It’s tough times in the markets. but at the same time for a South African company to celebrate as they reach 50 years is absolutely amazing. We are really proud.”
The business, which services southern Africa, is involved in ICT as a total office workplace solution such as voice, cloud, security and back-up facilities, among other technology. It also offers currency management solutions and, amid load shedding, the firm is also providing energy services.
Venter said after Covid in 2020 and 2021 there had been a massive investment in technology.
“We have seen it come off slightly, but with our focus at a small medium enterprise space and education space demand we haven’t seen it trend down in terms of demand. It is very important to remain innovative in terms of how we deliver services,” he said.
Nashua is also looking at more sports partnerships.
Nashua is the founding sponsor and enablement partner of SuperSport Schools with the successful launch of the SuperSport Schools streaming app in 2021.
The company is seeking further partnerships in the sports arena.
He said they were speaking to potential stadiums to see how they could help them to activate wi-fi and connectivity.
But the main focus going forward, Venter said, “is how do we continue building our ICT play and complementary products while maintaining our traditional business”.
