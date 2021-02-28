REVIEW: The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - a closer look

THE Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top-of-the-line device from the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone range. I spent a month using and reviewing the device. It is different from my own device in that it is longer and therefore it took a little getting used to. However, the light-weight, sleek smartphone is a welcome change from my everyday smartphone device. Camera The camera on any smartphone device is probably one of the most used functions, from taking a spontaneous selfie to capturing a sunset. The extra camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the major difference between this device and the other two devices in the Samsung Galaxy S21 range. The Space Zoom feature, which is only available on the device that I reviewed, switches lens from 3X Zoom to 10X Zoom. The 100X Zoom worked really well when I used the feature to capture the moon and it offers detailed pictures of any image.

THE moon captured with Samsung’s 100X Zoom feature.

If you want to capture a picture in the middle of a video, it’s possible with this device and the result is a 33MP high resolution image.

THIS image was captured in the middle of a video of the ebb and flow of the sea.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 5 000mAh battery which is designed to last more than 24 hours. However, this may not be the case all the time. I noticed while using gaming apps or using Instagram on the device that the battery did not last as long as it is supposed to.

Another sore point was not finding the charging adapter in the box of the device. According to the smartphone maker, the Samsung S21 series doesn’t come with the adapter or earphones to reduce the impact of Samsung products on the environment.

Overall, the battery does last long but more can be done to ensure that the device’s battery can handle battery-intensive apps.

Using video streaming apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix is a pleasure on the device. The end-to-end full screen on the 6.2-inch device offers a high resolution video experience, no matter the app that is in use. The video experience using YouTube and Instagram’s IGTV is just as good as using Amazon Prime and Netflix whether it’s landscape or portrait.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is an easy-to-use device that ticks a lot of boxes but, at a hefty price tag of R27 999, I would prefer to get a different device in the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Specifications OS Android 11 Sim Dual Sim Display 6.2 inces flat FHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X Infinity-O display Processor 2.2GHz octa-core RAM 12GB Storage 256GB internal storage Front camera 40MP Rear camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 108MP Wide-angle Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, Super Zoom Battery 5000mAh Conectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Colours Phantom Black, Phantom Silver Price R27999.00

