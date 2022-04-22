Rex Trueform takes controlling stake in property company

REX Trueform, the fashion and property group, will acquire a 51 percent stake in Belber Investments and provide it with a loan to acquire industrial property assets in Epping, Cape Town. A subscription and shareholders' agreements had been reached with Belber shareholders: Wayne van der Vent, Karen Miller and Christopher Hyland, and Belper, for Rex Trueform to subscribe for a 51 percent stake in Belper.

Rex Trueform will advance R19.7m to Belper together with an amount equal to 50 percent of the competition law-related legal costs incurred by Belper in relation to the acquisition of a portfolio of properties. Interest on the loan will be repayable on the second and third anniversaries of the loan, and the capital will be repayable on the third anniversary. Belper’s existing shareholders will cede their shareholding in Belper to Rex Trueform as security for the loan.

The loan, together with a R84.5m debt facility, will be used to buy a portfolio of properties comprising letting enterprises as going concerns. Belper is a newly established property letting enterprise. Rex Trueform said in a statement yesterday the deal was an opportunity to diversify its property portfolio and to acquire commercial property with a high tenant demand at the right value.

