INTERNATIONAL - Richemont shares rallied the most in three years as strong appetite for Cartier jewelry and IWC watches during the holiday season signaled consumers still want to splurge on luxurious bling.
The improvement comes as a relief to investors after a first half that was marred by protests and store closures in Hong Kong and contracting profitability in the jewelry business. The shares gained as much as 5.7%.
The results suggest consumers are still willing to spend big on luxury goods even as the global economy cools. Household spending has held up in many developed economies thanks in part to strong labor markets and low unemployment, particularly in the U.S.