Richmond Park boasts a big pipeline of commercial property development

Richmond Park, currently one of the largest developments in Cape Town, is a hive of construction activity, with four landmark projects in progress and more on the way. South African property developer and investor Atterbury, which is developing the multibillion-rand Richmond Park for the property’s shareholders, said the current construction momentum on the site and a full development pipeline meant that there would be construction activity on the site for some time.

The land is owned by the Richmond Park Communal Property Association (CPA), a group of 401 families representing 5 300 people spanning five generations – who were forcibly removed from it between 1972 and 1984. In 2014, the land was transferred back to the CPA. Atterbury Western Cape development manager Arno du Plessis said Takealot’s new Pick Up Point, of 6 700 square metres, which includes expansion opportunities with potential to grow to 17 000m², was completed and opened early in April this year. Sustainable technology company Rubicon’s new 7 500m² warehouse and its 2 300m² offices and showroom was recently completed and the company is fully operational in its new Western Cape headquarters.

Atterbury also developed a 24 000m² Takealot Distribution Centre (DC) in Richmond Park, and the fit-out of this facility had commenced. Atterbury was also developing a 17 000m² showroom for car resale firm WeBuyCars – the building will be ready in November. In addition, two separate site acquisitions were recently completed in Richmond Park. Austen Dundas Property Group acquired a site to develop a four midi-unit park, Harvest Park, where each unit will be about 1 000sqm and which can accommodate larger clients.

West Property Fund acquired a site for a facility for its client, Zest WEG Group. Some of Richmond Park’s existing clients include Aramex, Cape Fruit Coolers, CTM, Mustek, Scoop, ACDC Dynamics, Corex, Sequence Logistics, getWorth and the Richmond Corner convenience centre. [email protected]

