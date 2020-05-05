Ride-hailing company Bolt releases guidelines for riders to folow during trips

DURBAN - Ride-hailing company Bolt has release community guidelines have been developed to ensure that South Africans using the Bolt platform has a safe and positive experience. These guidelines help administer the interactions between passengers and drivers and are based on directives from the Government and the Ministry of Transport. Use of face masks The use of face masks or an item covering your nose and mouth are now mandatory for both drivers and passengers and must be worn before entering the vehicle. Curfew

The lockdown has been eased but a curfew is in place during the hours of 8pm. and 5am. Following directions from the Ministry of Transport, Bolt's services will henceforth be available within the hours of 5am to 7pm.

Bolt advises all riders to request their homebound rides by 6:30pm. at the latest. Government has directed that public transport should not happen after 7pm to allow drivers sufficient time to drop you off and head home before the curfew.

Drivers are encouraged to use the “set destination” feature to get orders heading towards home.

Social distancing

Maintaining appropriate social distance on every trip is critical to minimising contact. Passengers must use the back seat– ensuring there is sufficient space between all parties.

The below rules apply to every ride:

- A 4 passenger vehicle may only carry 1 passenger;

- A 6 passenger vehicle may only carry 2 passengers;

- A 8 passenger vehicle may only carry 3 passengers.

The ride-hailing company is also encouraging passengers in Gauteng and Cape Town to use the Bolt Isolated ride-type. These vehicles have a protective plastic sheet installed between the front and rear seats to limit the airflow in the car between drivers and passengers.

Keeping the vehicle ventilated and air conditioning turned off

Air conditioning can help create a more comfortable environment, however, keeping windows down will limit the airflow in the car cabin between the driver and riders — reducing the risk of infection.

Approved payment methods

With the risk of germs living on banknotes, Bolt advises passengers to switch to an in-app payment method (debit/credit card) to reduce the amount of contact when paying.

Help keep one another safe

Wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before getting into a Bolt vehicle and avoid touching surfaces in the car if you can help it. Keep your mask on at all times when riding. Drivers should ventilate and clean their vehicles regularly.

Discrimination

Discrimination or the refusal to provide services to a person on the basis of age, race or any other characteristic is not tolerated under the community guidelines. This said, drivers and passengers alike have the right to politely refuse to proceed on a trip should they suspect that either party has a respiratory illness.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE