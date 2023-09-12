In recent years, drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, have taken the world by storm, transforming the way we live, work, play and, unfortunately, how we make war. Once considered a futuristic concept, the unmanned aerial (as well as land and sea) vehicles are a common sight in our daily lives, with applications ranging from recreational pursuits to serious industrial functions. The rise of drones has opened exciting possibilities and sparked numerous discussions about their impact on society.

Drones have swiftly transitioned from being military tools to versatile industrial and commercial instruments. Their affordability and accessibility have paved the way for innovative uses in various sectors, including delivery services, logistics, emergency response, agriculture and photography. Delivery services Spurred by the rising cost of transport, traffic congestion, environmental concerns and the Covid-19 lockdown, the delivery industry has embraced drones with open arms. Major international courier companies, such as Amazon and UPS, are experimenting with the use of drones for package deliveries since it could make the delivery of products much faster.

The benefits of drone deliveries far exceed the prospect of faster and more efficient delivery of take-away meals or urgent gifts. Drones could revolutionise last-mile logistics and reduce carbon emissions associated with traditional delivery methods. Emergency response Drones are playing a critical role in emergency response efforts, for example during floods when people cannot be reached by the normal means of transport. Delivery drones typically fly at an average speed of 50 to 100km/h, enabling them to be rapidly deployed to assess disaster-stricken areas and deliver critical medical supplies to people in a disaster in remote and inaccessible locations. Drones can quickly reach places that are hard for people to get to and therefore are becoming important tools for firefighters, paramedics, and search-and-rescue teams.

Drones significantly improve the effectiveness of search and rescue operations in the case of missing persons such as lost hikers in difficult-to-reach places. There is also a start-up that delivers vaccines and medicines to more than 2000 remote hospitals in Ghana, Rwanda and the US. Agricultural advancements In agriculture, drones have become essential tools for modern farming. Equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, drones help farmers monitor crop health and signs of pests, diseases or other problems and enable them to take timely action on problems.

Drones are also used for detailed field mapping, including information on elevation, soil type and crop growth. The information can be used to assess irrigation needs, identify areas requiring attention, and improve irrigation, fertilisation, weed control, livestock monitoring and other farming practices. Drones are an important technology to assist in the collecting of data on crop health, soil conditions and other factors. The data can be used to improve farming practices and make data-driven decisions about crop management, ultimately leading to increased crop yields and reduced environmental impact. The use of drones in agriculture is evolving, but it has the potential to make a significant impact on sustainable food production.

Aerial photography One of the most visually compelling uses of drones is in aerial photography and cinematography. They have enabled film-makers, photographers and hobbyists to capture breath-taking shots from perspectives previously unattainable. From stunning landscape photographs to dynamic action sequences in movies, drones have opened many new opportunities for artists to explore. The future

We may not yet see many drones in South Africa delivering packages to our front door since they will certainly be appropriated if nobody is home. But such a sight could become more common in certain countries as companies ramp up the use of drones in making deliveries. Robin Riedel, from McKinsey, says there there were close to half a million commercial-drone-delivery flights globally in 2021. This number grew to almost 875 000 in 2022 (an average of almost 2 400 drone deliveries a day). In 2023, drone deliveries is expected to exceed the one million mark. Of course, drones have applications that extend far beyond delivery and agricultural monitoring. The applications are also advancing, maybe even at a faster rate. Many companies, for example, including a large furniture retailer, use drones in warehouses to take photographs of inventory, which they then analyse using artificial intelligence (AI).

Others monitor remote assets using aerial surveillance drones that can check for damage, doing away with the need for costly on-site visits. Outside the corporate sphere, drones have been incorporated into aerial firefighting, agricultural seeding and wildlife management such as to protect the rhinos. Eventually, passenger drones may become part of our life as an effective means of transportation. Even though it’s early in the game, the possibilities are endless within this exciting sector. Some prototypes in this regard have recently been tested. The use of drones for commercial purposes will definitely increase as the technology keeps on evolving and maturing, such as the recent advancement that drones can accurately navigate during sub-par conditions, such as rainstorms.

As drone technology continues to advance, the potential applications for drones are limitless. We can expect to see further integration of AI, improved battery life, and enhanced safety features in future drone models. This will open new possibilities in fields such as transportation, infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring. Challenges and concerns Drone technology is constantly improving and the commercial adoption is growing. However, the drone industry will have to address some remaining regulatory and technological barriers before operations could be scaled.

While the adoption of drones is undeniably exciting, it also raises important questions about privacy, security and airspace regulations. Despite a definitive increase in consumer acceptance, many people worry that drones may generate too much noise and invade privacy. Striking a balance between innovations and safeguarding individual rights is a challenge that governments and industries will have to address. Unfortunately, only seven major regulatory bodies had issued rules about commercial-drone operations, focusing on aircraft certification, operator certification, airspace and operating rules, and infrastructure. Regulatory bodies are, in particular, struggling with Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight regulations and the simultaneous control of multiple drones. Currently, many countries allow operators to control only a single drone, and some also require visual observers for some parts of the flight. This results in high labour costs and makes the scaling of commercial flights challenging. On the technology side, the industry could benefit from further improvements in battery life that would support much longer flights and the carrying of larger payloads. Enhancements in the detect-and-avoid systems that help drones navigate crowded areas are also necessary.

The sky is not the limit As drones got smarter, they have become an integral part of our daily lives, providing us with many new opportunities to explore, innovate and address real-world challenges. The impact of drones on life is undeniable, and as people continue to adapt to their presence, the future promises even more exciting developments. While we embrace the innovations, it is imperative to remain heedful in addressing the ethical and safety concerns that accompany this technological transformation.