Road safety sits high on the agenda for Motus, South Africa’s leading automotive group. Motivated by the country’s shocking road fatality statistics, Motus is actively working towards implementing sustainable programmes to invert the rising death toll. Through their entertaining schools Road Safety Awareness Campaign, they are empowering children to, in turn, educate their parents, and have, to date, touched the lives of a staggering 1.4 million children.
Continuing the theme of community upliftment, Motus is also investing in a comprehensive literacy programme through the 35 library resource centres they have constructed, mostly in poverty-stricken areas. In addition to children learning to read, teachers are able to access electronic CAPS-related content to augment their lesson plans.