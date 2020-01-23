To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Through their entertaining schools Road Safety Awareness Campaign, they are empowering children to, in turn, educate their parents, and have, to date, touched the lives of a staggering 1.4 million children.





Continuing the theme of community upliftment, Motus is also investing in a comprehensive literacy programme through the 35 library resource centres they have constructed, mostly in poverty-stricken areas. In addition to children learning to read, teachers are able to access electronic CAPS-related content to augment their lesson plans.





For Motus, skills development is not just undertaken at a school level. #SAINC visited the Motus Technical Academy where youngsters from disadvantaged communities, like Bronwyn Michaels from Blikkiesdorp in Delft, receive artisan training, along with the skills to successfully enter the job market.





Through these road safety, community- and skills development programmes, Motus is facilitating a legacy of success for millions of South Africans.

Now at 41 libraries and over 1.5 million scholars, Motus’ commitment journey continues.





