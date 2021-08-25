Robben Island Museum appoints first female executive manager in 24 years

ROBBEN Island has announced that it has appointed Maphootla Makhoalibe as its first female executive manager in 24 years. The museum said as the chief infrastructure officer, Makhoalibe would be responsible for infrastructure and facilities management on the Island with effect from August 1.

According to the museum, Makhoalibe has over 19 years experience of varied progressive experience in complex investment projects from inception, implementation and acquisition through to disposal in Africa (SADC), the Middle East (Qatar & UAE), the US, and the UK. “I would like to thank the Council of Robben Island Museum, as well as the chief executive officer, Mr Mava Dada for the opportunity to serve our country in preserving our heritage, as well as trusting me to be the first female in the executive management team, especially in what is still considered a male-dominated industry – built environment,” Makhoalibe said. “My vision is to utilise my expertise to advance RIM’s innovation strategy through integrated built environment design; smart technologies and optimised operations; and knowledge mobilisation.”

Robben Island Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said “This is certainly validation that women are and have always been ready to lead in strategic positions. “We are excited about Makhoalibe’s arrival and have full confidence that her broad and unique experience will be valuable for RIM. This is certainly a win for women during Women’s Month and we wish her all the best for the journey that lies ahead.” Makhoalibe’s role includes leading a team of about 80 members and ensuring that the division is managed according to the built environment and heritage-approved standards.