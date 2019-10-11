The growth was largely driven by robust like-for-like rental growth of 7.3 percent.
The share price fell 1.03 percent on Thursday morning to R21.07 on the JSE, but it remains a favoured company in the listed property sector among investors, trading at a healthy premium to its net asset value of R17.37. It later closed at R21.40.
In the five-and-a-half years since listing, the compounded average growth rate of the property portfolio was in excess of 55 percent.
Chief executive Andrea Taverna-Turisan said in an interview that they were happy with the results, and with their focus on high-quality logistics assets, and it appeared from a presentation to shareholders on Thursday that the results had been well received by them.