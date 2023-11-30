Roger Baxter appointed as chairperson of Southern Palladium

Southern Palladium yesterday announced the appointment of mining expert Roger Baxter as the chairperson of the board, commencing on January 1, 2024. Baxter was CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa for more than eight years from May 2015. He recently retired from this position. In that role he played a key part in guiding the South African mining sector to achieve an improved safety record with a significant focus on the implementation of mine site solutions based on the adoption of leading global safety practices.

Baxter also led the complete brand rejuvenation, reputation enhancement and modernisation of the Mineral Council into becoming a much more effective, strategically driven, agile, assertive and capable organisation. Baxter was the founding chairperson of the World Platinum Investment Council – a position he continues to hold to date. Southern Palladium interim chairperson Mike Stirzaker said: “We are delighted that Roger has chosen to join the board of Southern Palladium. Roger is a very innovative and capable strategic thinker with extensive in-country experience in South Africa.

“Roger’s significant mining industry experience, together with his detailed knowledge and understanding of mineral commodity markets and mineral value chains, will add a depth of capability to the Southern Palladium board. His background will be invaluable as the company moves towards development at its Bengwenyama PGM (platinum-group metals) Project,” he said. Baxter said: “My appointment to the board of Southern Palladium presents a unique opportunity to engage with one of the few remaining PGM development projects of significance globally. The Bengwenyama project has several standout attributes and is now well advanced in terms of transitioning from exploration to development. I look forward to working with the team at Southern Palladium and contributing to the advancement of the project and of the company.” Stirzaker will revert to his former role as a non-executive director from January 1, 2024, when Baxter assumes the chair.