Rolfes Pigments Managing Director, Ahmed Gani. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Rolfes Pigments, a division of JSE-listed Rolfes Holdings, says it is expanding into key fast-growing African economies as part of its overall growth strategy and evolving business model. Rolfes, which supplies pigments into the paint, printing ink, plastics and construction industries, said it would focus its efforts in Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia where there was ample opportunity to establish a greater presence.

Managing director Ahmed Gani said the company’s significant investments in the manufacturing of pigment dispersions had enabled Rolfes to accumulate a great deal of know-how and technology in the field.

“Our team’s expertise and understanding of the unique operating conditions on the continent enables us to meet customer requirements in neighbouring markets within the southern African region," he said.

“By extending our footprint into key markets in the region we’ll be well-placed to streamline distribution while offering direct development with our products at a point of supply."

He said the key attraction was the size of the southern African market and their potential for growth and that where appropriate the company would have agreements with local partners to enable greater reach.

- African News Agency (ANA)