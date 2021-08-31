Royal Bafokeng and Black Panther buy into Dis-Chem BEE deal

ROYAL Bafokeng Holdings is buying a stake of almost 7 percent in Dis-Chem Group from the group’s founding Saltzman family, who are reducing their stake in the retail pharmacy chain.

Dis-Chem last week announced a potential black economic empowerment (BEE) tie-up when the family outlined plans to reduce their shareholding from above 50 percent to about 31 percent through a number of transactions. The names of the black economic empowerment (BEE) partners were not announced at that stage.