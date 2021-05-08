RwandAir resumes flights to Zambia, SA

Lusaka (Zambia) RwandAir resumed flights to the Zambian capital Lusaka and Johannesburg in South Africa on Friday, three months after suspending service over concerns about a COVID-19 variant that had ravaged the southern African region at the time.

In a notice to passengers, the airline said it was resuming thrice weekly flights on the Kigali-Lusaka-Johannesburg route commencing on May 7, to be followed by the reintroduction of service between the Rwandan capital Kigali and Harare in Zimbabwe and Cape Town in South Africa on May 14.

“We’re glad to announce the resumption of our services to Harare and Cape Town with 2 weekly flights from 14 May 2021,” the notice said.

The Kigali-Harare-Cape Town service would be provided twice a week, according to the airline.

The Rwandan national carrier suspended flights to the three countries in February at the height of a global scare caused by the discovery of the deadly 501Y.V2 variant of COVID-19 in South Africa.

APA