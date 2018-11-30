- Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali will spend more than half of the $67.5 million it raised from a cash call. File Photo: IOL



INTERNATIONAL - Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali will spend more than half of the $67.5 million it raised from a cash call this month to boost lending to local firms, its chief executive said.

The economy of the East African nation, one of the fastest growing in the region, is expected to expand by 6-7 percent this year on the back of rising exports, driving demand for borrowing by firms to fund expansion, said the CEO.





“Around $40 million of the capital we have raised is going to go into our banking business. This will allows us to lend more and increase our single (borrower) limit,” Diane Karusisi told Reuters after some of the bank’s shares were listed on the Nairobi bourse.





“To the blue chip companies in our country this is very good news because we will be able to support the growth opportunities.”





MTN Rwanda, the biggest mobile operator, closed a syndicated loan deal for 50 billion francs ($56 million) with eight local lenders this week, showing the potential for corporate lending, Karusisi said.





“We have many similar opportunities in Rwanda,” she said.



