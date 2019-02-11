Artificial Intelligence Software & Solutions provider Cortex Logic secures growth investment to expand it’s reach to new clients in Europe & USA. Photo: File

DURBAN - South African based Artificial Intelligence Software & Solutions provider Cortex Logic secures growth investment to expand it’s reach to new clients in Europe & USA. Cortex Logic is an African Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and solutions company that helps businesses solve complex business problems using the power of AI.

Cortex Logic leverage their unique AI Engine for Business that solves strategic and operationally relevant problems by mobilising Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data & Analytics.

Cortex Logic Founder and Chief Executive Jacques Ludik said, "The investment is a great endorsement not only of our team, products and growth strategy but also an acknowledgement the reality that enterprises around the world are now deploying artificial intelligence powered solutions to secure a competitive advantage - this cannot the ignored. Operationalisation of real-world Artificial Intelligence / IR4.0 technologies are now firmly on every executive scorecard either at the piloting phase or in production and deployment".

According to Ludik, the company has already established Cortex Logic here in South Africa and their expansion plans not only encompass Africa but also UK and USA. We have a range of artificial intelligence based business technologies, platforms and services.

Cortex Logic are consulting with and supporting some of the most prominent brands in SA of which a number are JSE listed and global businesses in a range of sectors, from mining to banking, health to insurance and communications to retail. Every sector of commerce will be impacted by AI and we are now attracting interest from Europe and USA, so this is just a natural step in our growth plan.

Ludik concluded, "The investment allows us to on-board more staff and grow our operation. We are currently recruiting for data scientists, developers and analysts with experience in machine learning, deep learning and complex solution development. Housing our core team in our new Cape Town Office HQ means we have a great working environment to offer new staff allied to an excellent talent pool for growth".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE