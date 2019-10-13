INTERNATIONAL - With South Africa having all but secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan, two of the sports-mad country’s richest people may buy the Blue Bulls rugby team, which regularly provides more than its fair share of players to the national side.
Johannesburg-based Rapport reported that the Blue Bulls Rugby Union has received a joint offer from Remgro Ltd., the investment company of Johann Rupert, and African Rainbow Capital, which is backed by Patrice Motsepe, citing the union’s president, Willem Strauss. Remgro already owns half of the Blue Bulls Co. together with the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.
Strauss confirmed the joint offer when contacted by text message but African Rainbow spokesman Ainsley Moos said by phone neither African Rainbow Capital nor African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd. are party to the transaction.