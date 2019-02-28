Lobby group Black Management Forum said on Thursday it was pleased with the appointment of Nompumelelo Zikalala. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Black Management Forum said on Thursday it was pleased with the appointment of Nompumelelo Zikalala as managing director for diamond producer De Beers's group managed operations. BMF said Zikalala’ s extensive background and experience in mining and within De Beers positioned her as the best choice for the role.

"It is very encouraging to see a deliberate move from De Beers to not only promote and advance black talent but also noting the support that will be provided to her by a head of operations," BMF president Andile Nomlala said.

"It is our hope that De Beers will continue to make concerted and deliberate efforts in ensuring that they advance transformation where it matters and mostly at the executive level."

The organisation, which lobbies for transformation within South Africa based companies to include more black people in senior management positions, said it was was further encouraged by Anglo American subsidiary De Beers's efforts to transform its business while consolidating its operations.

"By so doing they are demonstrating their seriousness about succession planning and respect for black talent and leadership,” Nomlala said.

- African News Agency (ANA)