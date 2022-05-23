SA bond markets and the rand reflect confidence

THE RAND and bonds continue to recover as foreign investors and the rating agencies are more optimistic on the local currency. Although the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did increase the repo rate by 0.5 percent last week, as was expected, the news of lower than expected inflation, the more bullish outlook on the economy by the rating agency Standard and Poor, and a recovery in commodity prices saw the rand exchange rate improve strongly against the major currencies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Against the dollar, the rand appreciated 46 cents (2.5 percent) from R16.22 last week to R15.76 a dolla over the weekend. Against the British pound the currency improved by 14c to R19.70 and against the Euro the rand gained 18c to R16.65. The gold price recovered last week by $45 to $1 847, and platinum added $17 to $947. S&P Global Ratings changed their latest rating of South Africa’s sovereign credit from a junk rating with a neutral outlook, to a junk rating with a positive outlook.

Story continues below Advertisement

This upgraded rating follows the other two major rating agencies, Moody’s and Fitch that have given the same verdict for South Africa during the last few months. The favourable terms of trade for South Africa (price of a country’s exports to the price of its imports), mostly contributed to these more favourable ratings. The agencies feel that the increased receipts from the country’s trade surplus over the last year is expected to increase South Africa’ fiscal (tax) and external receipts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Better-than-expected tax receipts of R180 billion in the 2021/22 book year contributed to the government’s ability to avoid major tax increases, finance the general unemployment grant of R350, and to have subsidised the petrol prices by R1.50 per litre during April and May. The trade surplus and inflow of foreign capital to higher domestic bond rates, also supported the rand to stronger and more stable levels since the beginning of the year. In the US, equities continue to move into negative territory. The Dow Jones industrial index lost another 2.9 percent last week, trading 14 percent lower since the beginning of the year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The S&P 500 was sold-off by 3.1 percent last week, losing 18.1 percent for the year-to-date. The tech weighted Nasdaq continues its free fall as the index decreased by another 3.8 percent last week, and already has plummeted by 26.1 percent since 31 December last year. In the UK, its inflation rate increased sharply from 7.1 percent in March 2022 to 9 percent in April 2022 as food and fuel prices surged. On the JSE, equities followed the rest of the world as stagflation (low or negative growth with high inflation), weighs heavy on risky assets like shares.

After recovering the previous week by 1 percent, the ALSI lost 1.6 percent last week as industrial shares were sold heavily. The IND25 index deceased by more than 5 percent. The recovery in resource prices, especially precious metals like gold and platinum had led the RES10 index to rise by 2.4 percent, putting the index in positive territory again for the year - to- date. The financial sector stood its ground as the FIN15 index ended the week 0.6 percent higher.

Investors and analysts will turn their attention to the SA Reserve Bank’s publication of its leading business cycle indicator tomorrow. StatsSA will release the Producer Price Inflation Index (PPI) on Thursday. It is expected that the inflation rate at the factory gate had increased by 12.5 percent in April (year-on-year), against the 11.9 percent in March. This will point towards an expected sharp increase in the inflation rate (CPI) in May 2022.

On global markets, many await the release of the US GDP growth rate for Q1 2022, which will be released on Thursday. It is expected that the US had grown by -1.4 percent in the first quarter, pointing towards stagflation, and a recession if economic activity also experiences negative growth in the second quarter. US personal income and spending for April, which will be released on Friday, will also test equity prices. US durable goods orders for April will be announced on Wednesday. In most other developed market economies, the global manufacturing PMI indices will be of importance.