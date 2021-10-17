SA company MultiChoice included on the Fortune magazine 2021 Change the World list which recognises social and environmental impact

ENTERTAINMENT group MultiChoice has been included in the 2021 Fortune Change the World list, compiled by Fortune magazine, as one of 100 companies world-wide that have made a positive social or environmental impact. The list spotlights companies around the world that make a meaningful social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations.

In compiling the list, Fortune focuses on discovering companies that have recently made an impact. This year’s list includes 28 companies from the US and Canada; 10 from Asia and the Middle East; eight from Europe; and three each from Africa and Latin America. Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice’s chief executive, said: “MultiChoice is a leading video entertainment business in Africa and has been operating successfully across the continent for more than 30 years. “We have long been committed to making a significant and lasting impact in the communities in which we operate, so we can empower them to grow. Being listed by Fortune is confirmation that we are living our purpose to enrich lives. We hope this recognition will shine a light on some of these important initiatives.”