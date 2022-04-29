SA Corporate Real Estate to list on A2X

SA CORPORATE Real Estate Limited (SA Corporate) has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X) and its shares will be available for trade on A2X from May 3, it said this week.
SA Corporate would retain its listing on the JSE and its issued share capital would be unaffected by its listing on A2X.
SA Corporate is a JSE-listed REIT and, together with all its subsidiaries, owns a diversified portfolio of quality industrial, retail, commercial and residential buildings located primarily in the major metropolitan areas of South Africa with a secondary node in Zambia. SA Corporate’s portfolio of 165 properties (excluding three Zambian properties) is valued at R15 billion, with R16.2bn assets under management.
SA Corporate’s CEO, Rory Mackey, said: “The board and management at SA Corporate are committed to constantly reviewing the use and allocation of the available resources to ensure maximum effectiveness for our shareholders. Our listing on A2X is an extension of this commitment as it gives our investors the opportunity to not only capture the benefits of narrower spreads and lower exchange fees, but to also source additional liquidity.” - Staff Reporter
