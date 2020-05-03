SA delivery service company hired 450 new staff during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - OneCart is an online platform and app that allows consumers to have groceries delivered to their doorstep from multiple retailers in one virtual cart. The delivery service operates in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal and delivers to five cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Centurion, Durban, and Cape Town. According to the company, it currently cover four regions and operate in 24 malls across South Africa with plans to expand within the next 12 months. During the coronavirus lockdown, the company scaled and increased its reach during this time to assist in delivering essentials goods from retailers like of Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and Clicks. For the lockdown period OneCart had to implement all of its growth plans for the next year within four weeks as well as hire 450 new staff members and upgrade its internal and customer facing platforms.

"We’ve seen how resilient our teams are and how powerful real teamwork is and have grown as a brand and become a more significant part of the community. We’ve also partnered with FoodForward SA to help drive donations to assist them in being able to supply the most vulnerable with meals during this time, and going forward as part of a long term relationship,"said Onecart.

OneCart has a flat delivery fee of R55, no matter how many stores you shop from, and charge around 5 percent concierge shopper fee.

"We’ve done our best to bring groceries and other essentials from multiple stores to thousands of South African homes during the lockdown, supporting the country's mandate to stay at home, keeping them safe," concluded OneCart.

OneCart was founded by Lynton Peter’s and Ariel Navarro in 2016 and launched in 2018.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE