A model poses with Palesa Mokubung's Mantsho design. Mokhubong has partnered with H&M, to become its first African designer who will have her fashion apparel at the retailer's stores worldwide. PHOTO: Supplied by Rage PR Agency

JOHANNESBURG- Swedish multinational clothing retailer H&M on Tuesday announced its first African collaboration with South African designer Palesa Mokubung's Mantsho label. Mantsho will be available in all South African stores, exclusive flagship stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and Israel, as well as all H&M online markets from 15 August.

Mantsho is known for its vibrant fabrics, bold and edgy designs with distinct silhouettes and structures.

H&M assortment manager for collaborations and special collections Pernilla Wohlfahrt said Makubonga was an inspiring talent and personality.

Wohlfahrt said the diverse collection of women's wear and accessories would introduce a dose of fresh fun and uniquely South African aesthetic to H&M customers around the world.

"We love how she works with colour, print and silhouettes enhancing the female shape in a flattering and playful way," Wohlfahrt said.



"At H&M, we value diversity of ideas and designs and draw inspiration from across our geographical footprint and we are so excited to share this collection with our customers across the globe."

Makubong said the collaboration was a dream come true and she was excited to work with H&M.

"This project has been a valuable journey so far and I cannot wait to share my passion and design with fashion lovers around the world. Mantsho prides itself as a ready-to-wear brand and this exclusive collection fulfils this promise," she said.

The Mantsho label, which means 'black is beautiful' in the SeSotho language, was established in 2004 and has since graced numerous runways in Greece, India, the US, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana and Senegal.

- African News Agency (ANA)