JOHANNESBURG - Airline SA Express said on Wednesday it would commence flights to neighbouring Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo from November 18 as it accelerates the restoration of its network. In a statement, SA Express said it would operate daily flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo from Monday to Saturday, with a double daily frequency on Fridays.

"This new route reinforces the airline’s already expansive network presence on the continent, while offering the most convenient connections to business and leisure customers," it said.

Earlier this year, Airports Company South Africa said it had suspended the state-owned airline from landing and taking off from its runways due to the non-payment of airport fees over a period of time.

Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises said at the time it had met SA Express executives to probe its financial problems which had led to the nationwide grounding of flights over a legacy debt of around R71 million.