CAPE TOWN - SA Express confirmed it resumed flights on Friday afternoon after a dispute over non-payment to the Airport Company of South Africa (ACSA) saw their planes grounded from Wednesday morning. In a statement, the state-owned airline said its first flight took off at 2.40pm to Lubumbashi, followed by a flight to Bloemfontein.

"The SA Express staff at the airports will continue to offer assistance to our passengers," the statement said.

"SA Express apologises and regrets the inconvenience that this has caused to all its passengers."

ACSA suspended SA Express flights to and from its airports in South Africa over the non-payment of airport fees over a period of time.

ACSA said confidentiality prevented it from disclosing exactly how much SA Express owed it, but added that its executives had for several months been meeting with the airline to settle the outstanding payment for passenger service charges, landing and parking fees.

African News Agency (ANA)