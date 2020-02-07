SA Express board of directors said in a statement that it would appeal a High Court judgement that placed the state-owned airline under business rescue, after logistics company Ziegler filed an urgent application on Thursday to recoup millions from SA Express. Photo: File

PORT ELIZABETH - SA Express board of directors said in a statement that it would appeal a High Court judgement that placed the state-owned airline under business rescue, after logistics company Ziegler filed an urgent application on Thursday to recoup millions from SA Express. "The review of the judgement by SA Express’ lawyers indicates that the court exceeded what was required and granted orders not sought by the applicant.

"The court has also not made any order on whether the matter was urgent or not, in circumstances when the urgency was specifically opposed," the board said.

It said that it was in dispute with the international supply chain service provider.

"It is a known fact that SA Express has been plagued by suppliers who are under internal review for serious abuse of the procurement system, unfair pricing and overcharging," the board said.