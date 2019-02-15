SA Express will resume its operations between Johannesburg and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape starting Monday 21 February. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN – SA Express will resume its operations between Johannesburg and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape starting Monday 21 February, the company said in a statement on Friday night. The route was suspended on January 25 this year after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) downgraded the Mthatha Airport following negative audit findings.

The SACAA has subsequently upgraded the airport to level four and restored all the airport’s operating rights for passenger air services with immediate effect, said the statement.

SA Express will operate a daily service between OR Tambo International and Mthatha Airport between Sunday and Friday with the intention of increasing frequency in the coming weeks.

The flights will depart from Johannesburg (ORTIA) at 15:00 and arrive at Mthatha Airport at 16:40, with the return flights departing at 17:10, landing at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) at 18:40.

The airline will operate a 50-seater regional jet CRJ 200 on the route.

Passengers flying with SA Express on the route are eligible to earn voyager miles.

African News Agency (ANA)