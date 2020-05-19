SA Express workers told not to come back to work
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express employees have been told by the embattled airline that they would not be paid and should return to work as their contracts of employment were suspended due to the liquidation of the company.
A letter was sent to more than 600 employees, announcing the immediate suspension of their work contracts.
The High Court in Johannesburg at the end of April granted an order for the provisional liquidation of SA Express.
after the airline was placed under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue in February.
The airline suspended its operations on March 18 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The airline stated: “In light of adverse recent developments including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, SA Express announces that it will suspend operations from March 18 2020 until further notice.”
Customers who have booked with the airline need not worry as all customers will be accommodated on alternative flights.
When the liquidation was announced, the airline said that all non-critical SA Express staff will be placed on compulsory leave during this time.
“The airline will utilise this period to review its current network and streamline operations for improved efficiency. SA Express will provide communication on any additional developments in due course,” the press statement added.
On March 30, the board of directors of South African Express (SA Express) said that the company's interim chief executive, Siza Mzimela, was leaving the airline after just 18 months "to pursue other options".
The state owned airline is at risk of shutting their doors forever, as government chose to abandon bailing out airlines and have plans of launching a completly new airline all together.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE