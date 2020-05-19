SA Express workers told not to come back to work

after the airline was placed under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue in February.





The airline suspended its operations on March 18 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.





The airline stated: “In light of adverse recent developments including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, SA Express announces that it will suspend operations from March 18 2020 until further notice.”





Customers who have booked with the airline need not worry as all customers will be accommodated on alternative flights.



