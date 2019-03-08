The Director of Lentibex, an organic vegetable business manufacturing macadamia nuts, oil and butter, Thabo Mooketsi with the Minister Plenipotentiary at the South African Embassy in Japan, Royce Khuzwayo at the FOODEX exhibition.PHOTO: Trade and Industry

CAPE TOWN – The 30 business people, who are showcasing some of the finest South African food products and beverages at the Foodex exhibition in Japan are receiving interest from international traders, Trade and Industry department said on Thursday. The business people who are supported by the department arrived in Japan on Monday to showcase at the 44th Foodex exhibition which is dedicated to food and drinks.

The show is designed as a platform for creating and expanding business opportunities and to exchange information on the latest trends regarding the global food industry, kicked off on Tuesday until Friday in Chiba.

The director of Forest Fairies-Sweet, Thejes Khan said her range of traditional treats were receiving a huge interest from potential buyers and distributors, particularly the sugar-free range.

“The interest is not only from the Japanese buyers and importers but also from across the globe. We are positive that our participation here will take our company to the next level. This is indeed a perfect opportunity for us to offer our products to the world and grow,” she said.

The managing director of the South African Fruit and Vegetable Canners Export Council (SAFVCEC), Jill Atwood-Palm was also part of the delegation representing over eight companies.

She said the trade fair was excellent as the council managed to secure key meetings with a number of interested traders that would potentially see the members of the export council exporting more products to Japan and the world.

“Foodex and the Japanese market are important to the industry and South Africa is ranked the number one importer of processed apricots and number two in canned peaches. The show has given us a prospect to cement the existing relations and get new business opportunities in the market,” said Atwood-Palm.

The director of Lentibex, an organic vegetable business manufacturing macadamia nuts, oil and butter, Thabo Mooketsi also said he was satisfied with the response his oil and butter were receiving at the trade fair. He said that he acquired great leads and possible buyers were captivated by the products and wanted him to quote them so that they could place orders.

“What is left for us after the show is to follow up on these leads and hopefully we will send the first order in the next month. Our participation here is also a great opportunity to develop more contacts, create networks and expose people to more of the various products that South African has,” added Mooketsi.

The Minister plenipotentiary at the South African Embassy in Japan, Royce Khuzwayo visited the South African business people at the fair. He said the Japanese had the buying power and were considerate of South Africa but consistency, being persistent and honesty were key to them.

African News Agency (ANA)