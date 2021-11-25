SA-focused Reit Arrowhead Properties lifts final dividend and reduced gearing further

ARROWHEAD Properties, the diversified South Africa-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) with property assets worth more than R11 billion, lifted its dividend per B share by 44.6 percent to 47.72 cents in the year to September 30.

The company, which is in the throes of a share swop merger with Fairvest Properties, owns R8.3bn of industrial, retail and office properties across all nine provinces. It also owns 61 percent of residential property group Indluplace and holds an 8.61 percent stake in Dipula Income Fund.