Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)





South Africans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new iPhones and raised a few interesting points, such as the price of an iPhone in America, versus the actual price paid in South Africa.





Users also called for Apple to open up a store here in the country, in a bid to make their new phones more affordable for South Africans, instead of relying on network providers and other Apple resellers, who add a mark up to the phones.





The new iPhones will be available to pre-order in South Africa from 28 September.





Take a look at what South Africans tweeted about the new Apple products below:

JOHANNESBURG - Global tech giant Apple announced the upcoming release of their new three iPhone models on Wednesday.