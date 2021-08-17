SA health and well-being retailer gets a new look
The Wellness Warehouse, a South African health and well-being retailer, has unveiled a new store design and elevated customer experience at the retailer’s flagship store at The Point Mall in Sea Point.
The unveiling in Cape Town follows the revamp of the company’s stores in La Lucia, Westville and Helderberg.
The Wellness brand’s new stores are inspired by “a reverence for nature and locality and deep connection to the natural environment”, says the company.
Their mission is to create “a brand and space that truly reflect” who they are, “facilitating a connection between mind and body in one seamless holistic experience”.
Each of the new stores will have a team of trained wellness consultants to help each customer who visit the stores.
“For far too long, navigating the natural health industry has been difficult and overwhelming for many people, and at Wellness Warehouse, we set out to change that. Local brand agency International Trend Institute (ITI) understood that our stores need to simplify the customer experience, while simultaneously elevating the sense of excitement and discovery that comes with a journey to holistic well-being. We believe we have set the new benchmark for the health industry,” said Wellness Warehouse chief executive Simon Alston.
The Wellness Warehouse will also reward customers through its Live Life Well Rewards programme, with shoppers getting a 3% cashback which can be redeemed both in store and online.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE